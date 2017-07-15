Universiade-themed Taiwan Beer to launch in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two hundred and fifty boxes of Taiwan Beer with Universiade-themed labeling will be offered to the guests at the event’s opening and closing ceremony and more will be available in the market in August, reports said.

Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTL, 台灣菸酒公司) had designer Peng Hsing-kai (彭星凱) come up with special labels to commemorate the Taipei Universiade. He used the five-color stars of the Universiade logo as the color base to create three designs.

Peng had also designed special labels for TTL’s fruit beer, wheat beer, and the Christmas limited edition in the past.

Huang Lo-ning (黃珞寧), official at the Universiade organizing committee, said that there will be Taiwanese cuisine prepared for the event’s opening and closing ceremony, and Taiwan Beer, which best represents the Taiwanese spirit, will make the guests fully experience the taste of Taiwan.

The specially labeled Taiwan Beer will also be available for purchase in August.

People can cheer the Chinese Taipei team on at home while enjoying Taiwan Beer, said Jiang Hong-gui (江烘貴), director of the division of marketing and sales at TTL.