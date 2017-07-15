Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 15, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SW;10;79%;83%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;113;93;Partly sunny and hot;115;95;NE;7;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;103;71;Sunny and hot;103;71;W;11;32%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;83;71;Plenty of sun;83;70;E;13;44%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;69;61;A shower;71;56;WNW;12;86%;76%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;68;52;Partial sunshine;68;55;WSW;6;73%;40%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;95;68;Sunny and beautiful;93;68;SW;8;15%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;73;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;52;NW;10;41%;76%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;89;62;Rain and drizzle;64;45;S;16;67%;84%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;88;68;N;11;52%;84%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;47;Increasing clouds;57;49;NW;6;63%;20%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;85;Mostly sunny and hot;118;85;NW;10;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSW;7;60%;50%;9

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;77;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;12;63%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;SW;6;76%;73%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;NW;9;65%;3%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;90;77;Partly sunny;93;77;E;4;67%;9%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;80;56;Showers and t-storms;78;55;N;9;49%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;68;58;SW;7;67%;83%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;66;50;A little rain;67;49;SE;6;70%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;ESE;10;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershower;66;55;Partial sunshine;78;56;N;12;42%;1%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;72;59;A shower in the a.m.;73;61;WSW;7;71%;73%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Thunderstorms;70;59;NNW;6;79%;92%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;75;53;Showers and t-storms;76;52;NNE;6;46%;60%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;42;Partly sunny, cooler;49;36;SW;12;52%;10%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;NW;5;31%;15%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;85;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;WSW;10;71%;48%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;106;78;Sunny and hot;105;78;N;7;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;58;45;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;SW;8;45%;57%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;71;A t-storm in spots;81;71;ESE;4;67%;65%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Cloudy and very warm;97;80;WSW;10;58%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Pleasant and warmer;81;69;A morning shower;75;65;N;11;77%;42%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;87;80;WSW;8;73%;83%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;68;53;Rain tapering off;65;52;WNW;11;83%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;84;78;A t-storm around;85;78;WNW;8;74%;65%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;5;61%;63%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;68;A passing shower;87;70;S;9;73%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;82;ESE;7;74%;81%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;82;59;Partly sunny;88;61;S;7;44%;20%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;94;81;Couple of t-storms;95;80;S;6;69%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;95;67;Clearing;89;73;SE;5;54%;29%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;74;53;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;13;66%;5%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny, nice;94;67;N;7;25%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;78;69;Sunshine and humid;78;71;ENE;13;83%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;90;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;N;11;91%;94%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;72;40;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;NW;4;37%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;5;68%;72%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;68;48;Partly sunny;68;50;W;8;54%;26%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SW;13;80%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;12;78%;68%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;NE;17;53%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Overcast;86;73;Cloudy;83;73;W;11;65%;36%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;97;78;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;E;10;69%;78%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;73;NE;15;63%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;WSW;6;67%;61%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;106;85;Mostly sunny and hot;106;83;N;9;30%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;44;Mostly sunny;69;35;S;10;28%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;94;68;A t-storm in spots;94;69;NNW;6;31%;63%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing, a t-storm;93;83;Showers and t-storms;92;82;WNW;9;72%;70%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;69;Showers and t-storms;83;69;SSE;5;76%;92%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;103;84;Mostly sunny;103;81;SSW;13;34%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;71;50;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;NNE;7;44%;16%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;12;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;83;69;Partly sunny;83;68;W;6;66%;30%;5

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;93;79;A shower or t-storm;91;80;SE;6;72%;80%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Variable cloudiness;92;77;SE;4;69%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;24;Partly sunny;62;30;E;7;18%;19%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower or t-storm;83;76;SW;8;79%;86%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;60;Decreasing clouds;69;60;SSE;8;66%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Partly sunny;84;63;WNW;6;63%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;71;62;A quick p.m. shower;75;56;NNW;11;71%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;S;6;52%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;68;Partly sunny;76;66;SSW;6;74%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;99;72;Very hot;100;71;N;5;31%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;88;83;Some brightening;89;83;WSW;6;67%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny;90;75;NNE;5;66%;38%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;78;A t-storm or two;84;78;E;3;83%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;56;41;Mostly cloudy;52;47;N;16;65%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;52;A t-storm in spots;73;55;ENE;5;57%;65%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;91;81;A morning shower;90;80;SSE;7;66%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of sun;68;51;Spotty showers;63;50;NNW;8;78%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Periods of sun, nice;85;76;SSW;12;72%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;68;43;A shower or two;51;42;SW;15;57%;76%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clearing and warmer;78;65;An afternoon shower;80;63;SSW;3;63%;76%;7

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;79;63;A few showers;75;54;SW;9;65%;66%;5

Mumbai, India;Breezy with rain;84;80;Breezy with rain;87;81;WSW;15;80%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;75;51;Mostly cloudy;77;55;E;6;54%;26%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;83;70;Mostly sunny;85;73;S;6;56%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;N;8;35%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;74;53;A morning shower;70;53;SE;6;66%;46%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSW;7;62%;74%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;72;53;Morning rain;70;46;W;8;82%;71%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;A shower in spots;78;60;ENE;6;69%;79%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;A shower or two;82;77;ESE;19;77%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;84;76;Couple of t-storms;84;76;N;5;85%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;Downpours;88;75;E;5;81%;84%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;78;61;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;N;6;49%;9%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;66;53;A shower in spots;65;48;SE;8;67%;43%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;9;70%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SSE;9;73%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;5;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;67;52;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;WSW;6;55%;37%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;N;5;75%;50%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;76;50;Brief p.m. showers;75;51;NNE;10;49%;70%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;88;67;Some sun;91;70;WSW;7;53%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;74;Cloudy with a shower;81;74;SSE;13;69%;57%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;53;47;A shower or two;54;47;W;12;71%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;69;54;Partly sunny;70;54;WNW;6;59%;60%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;64;Plenty of sunshine;81;65;NNW;4;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;113;84;Increasing clouds;112;84;ENE;8;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;65;Mostly sunny, nice;89;60;NE;11;29%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;64;51;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NW;8;59%;81%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;73;57;Partly cloudy;74;56;WSW;10;57%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;81;64;Couple of t-storms;79;63;ENE;5;71%;83%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;77;Some sun, a shower;88;77;ESE;9;73%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;NNE;6;96%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;WNW;8;21%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Snow and rain;39;22;Mostly sunny, cold;40;23;ENE;3;56%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;N;5;79%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and hot;94;58;Sunny and hot;95;54;NNW;5;43%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;Sunshine and nice;70;53;NNE;6;59%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;E;5;84%;74%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;100;84;Very hot;99;84;SSE;10;54%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mainly cloudy;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;S;11;71%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;82;57;Cooler with rain;64;57;NNW;8;81%;95%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in spots;88;79;E;11;70%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;Afternoon rain;72;55;SSW;10;55%;86%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Mostly sunny;62;49;NNW;6;57%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;95;77;A t-storm around;98;80;SSE;8;54%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;67;51;Partly sunny;68;51;W;7;59%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;92;69;Sunshine, pleasant;93;63;NNW;9;32%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;86;65;Partly sunny;90;68;ENE;9;40%;19%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;94;75;Mostly sunny, nice;97;75;ENE;6;18%;10%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;73;Sunny and very warm;93;76;NE;8;40%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;Showers and t-storms;85;60;NE;6;44%;64%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;High clouds;91;79;W;8;62%;25%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;62;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;N;7;81%;90%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;Partly sunny;85;75;NNW;12;57%;3%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with sunshine;94;71;Sunny and breezy;90;70;NNW;15;51%;4%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny and hot;99;66;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;SSW;7;22%;63%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;72;52;Showers around;69;52;N;5;56%;61%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;69;54;Partial sunshine;74;54;WNW;9;44%;33%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SSW;5;75%;89%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;69;50;Periods of sun;69;52;WSW;7;56%;38%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;72;51;Nice with some sun;73;56;SW;5;53%;21%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;49;41;Increasing clouds;57;51;NNW;20;79%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;78;WSW;8;82%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;87;64;A t-storm in spots;91;65;NE;5;38%;50%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit