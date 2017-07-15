Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 15, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;15;79%;83%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;34;Partly sunny and hot;46;35;NE;11;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;22;W;18;32%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;28;22;Plenty of sun;28;21;E;22;44%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;21;16;A shower;22;13;WNW;19;86%;76%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Partial sunshine;20;13;WSW;10;73%;40%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;35;20;Sunny and beautiful;34;20;SW;12;15%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;NW;16;41%;76%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;31;17;Rain and drizzle;18;7;S;26;67%;84%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;32;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;20;N;17;52%;84%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;8;Increasing clouds;14;10;NW;10;63%;20%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Mostly sunny and hot;48;30;NW;16;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSW;11;60%;50%;9

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;25;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;19;63%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SW;10;76%;73%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;NW;14;65%;3%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;32;25;Partly sunny;34;25;E;7;67%;9%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;27;13;Showers and t-storms;25;13;N;14;49%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;15;SW;10;67%;83%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;19;10;A little rain;20;9;SE;9;70%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;ESE;17;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershower;19;13;Partial sunshine;25;13;N;20;42%;1%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;WSW;11;71%;73%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Thunderstorms;21;15;NNW;10;79%;92%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Showers and t-storms;25;11;NNE;10;46%;60%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;6;Partly sunny, cooler;9;2;SW;20;52%;10%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NW;8;31%;15%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WSW;16;71%;48%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and hot;41;25;N;11;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;15;7;A shower in the a.m.;12;6;SW;12;45%;57%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ESE;6;67%;65%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Cloudy and very warm;36;27;WSW;16;58%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Pleasant and warmer;27;20;A morning shower;24;18;N;17;77%;42%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;WSW;13;73%;83%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;20;12;Rain tapering off;18;11;WNW;17;83%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;26;A t-storm around;29;25;WNW;12;74%;65%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;9;61%;63%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;A passing shower;30;21;S;15;73%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;28;ESE;12;74%;81%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;28;15;Partly sunny;31;16;S;11;44%;20%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;35;27;Couple of t-storms;35;27;S;10;69%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;35;20;Clearing;31;23;SE;8;54%;29%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny;19;9;WSW;21;66%;5%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny, nice;35;20;N;10;25%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;26;21;Sunshine and humid;26;21;ENE;22;83%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;N;17;91%;94%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;NW;7;37%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;8;68%;72%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;20;10;W;12;54%;26%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;21;80%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;19;78%;68%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;NE;27;53%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Overcast;30;23;Cloudy;28;23;W;17;65%;36%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;36;25;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;E;16;69%;78%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;23;NE;24;63%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;9;67%;61%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;41;29;Mostly sunny and hot;41;28;N;15;30%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny;21;1;S;15;28%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;35;20;A t-storm in spots;34;20;NNW;10;31%;63%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing, a t-storm;34;28;Showers and t-storms;33;28;WNW;14;72%;70%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;SSE;9;76%;92%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;39;29;Mostly sunny;39;27;SSW;20;34%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;NNE;12;44%;16%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;19;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;W;10;66%;30%;5

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;34;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SE;9;72%;80%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Variable cloudiness;33;25;SE;7;69%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-4;Partly sunny;17;-1;E;11;18%;19%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;12;79%;86%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Decreasing clouds;20;16;SSE;13;66%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;9;63%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;21;17;A quick p.m. shower;24;13;NNW;18;71%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;S;9;52%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;SSW;9;74%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;38;22;N;8;31%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;31;28;Some brightening;31;28;WSW;10;67%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;8;66%;38%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;E;6;83%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;Mostly cloudy;11;8;N;25;65%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;11;A t-storm in spots;23;13;ENE;8;57%;65%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;33;27;A morning shower;32;26;SSE;12;66%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of sun;20;11;Spotty showers;17;10;NNW;12;78%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;Periods of sun, nice;29;25;SSW;20;72%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;20;6;A shower or two;10;6;SW;23;57%;76%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clearing and warmer;26;18;An afternoon shower;27;17;SSW;5;63%;76%;7

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;26;17;A few showers;24;12;SW;14;65%;66%;5

Mumbai, India;Breezy with rain;29;26;Breezy with rain;31;27;WSW;24;80%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;24;11;Mostly cloudy;25;13;E;10;54%;26%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;23;S;10;56%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;N;13;35%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;23;12;A morning shower;21;12;SE;9;66%;46%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSW;12;62%;74%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;22;12;Morning rain;21;8;W;14;82%;71%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;A shower in spots;26;15;ENE;10;69%;79%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower or two;28;25;ESE;30;77%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;N;8;85%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;Downpours;31;24;E;8;81%;84%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;N;9;49%;9%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;19;12;A shower in spots;18;9;SE;13;67%;43%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;14;70%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;14;73%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;7;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;20;11;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;WSW;10;55%;37%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;8;75%;50%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;24;10;Brief p.m. showers;24;11;NNE;16;49%;70%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;31;20;Some sun;33;21;WSW;11;53%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;23;Cloudy with a shower;27;23;SSE;21;69%;57%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;A shower or two;12;8;W;19;71%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;21;12;WNW;9;59%;60%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;45;29;Increasing clouds;44;29;ENE;14;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;NE;18;29%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;18;11;Mostly cloudy;21;14;NW;13;59%;81%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;23;14;Partly cloudy;23;13;WSW;16;57%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;18;Couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;9;71%;83%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;ESE;14;73%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNE;9;96%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;WNW;13;21%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Snow and rain;4;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-5;ENE;5;56%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;79%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and hot;34;14;Sunny and hot;35;12;NNW;8;43%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunshine and nice;21;12;NNE;10;59%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;E;7;84%;74%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;38;29;Very hot;37;29;SSE;16;54%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mainly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;18;71%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;14;Cooler with rain;18;14;NNW;12;81%;95%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;18;70%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Afternoon rain;22;13;SSW;16;55%;86%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Mostly sunny;16;10;NNW;9;57%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;35;25;A t-storm around;37;27;SSE;13;54%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Partly sunny;20;11;W;11;59%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;33;20;Sunshine, pleasant;34;17;NNW;14;32%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Partly sunny;32;20;ENE;15;40%;19%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;36;24;ENE;10;18%;10%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;23;Sunny and very warm;34;24;NE;12;40%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Showers and t-storms;29;16;NE;9;44%;64%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;High clouds;33;26;W;13;62%;25%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;17;Rain and a t-storm;23;16;N;11;81%;90%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Partly sunny;29;24;NNW;20;57%;3%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with sunshine;34;22;Sunny and breezy;32;21;NNW;24;51%;4%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny and hot;37;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;SSW;11;22%;63%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Showers around;20;11;N;8;56%;61%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Partial sunshine;23;12;WNW;15;44%;33%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SSW;9;75%;89%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;21;10;Periods of sun;21;11;WSW;11;56%;38%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;22;10;Nice with some sun;23;13;SW;8;53%;21%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;9;5;Increasing clouds;14;10;NNW;32;79%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;WSW;13;82%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;33;18;NE;8;38%;50%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius