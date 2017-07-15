Sri Lanka 293-7 at stumps on Day 2, trails Zimbabwe by 63

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Graeme Cremer took three wickets to help Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to 293-7 at stumps Saturday on the second day of the one-off cricket test.

Zimbabwe made 356 in its first innings and leads the hosts by 63 runs.

Cremer took the wickets of Kusal Mendis (11), Dinesh Chandimal (55) and Niroshan Dickwella (6) to finish the day with 3-100.

Upul Tharanga top scored for Sri Lanka with 71.

Craig Ervine earlier made a career-best 160 to help Zimbabwe to a competitive first-innings score after resuming Saturday on 344-8.