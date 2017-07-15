Ricciardo takes British GP grid penalty for gearbox change

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone
A Red Bull mechanic uses a fan to control the temperature on the car of driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the third free practice session fo
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia sits in his car cockpit during the third free practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo's pursuit of a sixth straight podium finish has been set back by a five-place grid penalty at the British Grand Prix.
The sanction is the result of the Australian having to change the gearbox on his Red Bull before it had been used in six consecutive Formula One races.
Ricciardo is fourth in the drivers' championship heading into Sunday's race at Silverstone.