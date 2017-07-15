Olivier claims 1st gold medal at aquatics worlds

BALATONFURED, Hungary (AP) — Marc-Antoine Olivier of France claimed the first gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday by winning the men's 5-kilometer open water race.

Olivier, who won bronze in the 10K at the 2016 Olympics, finished the course in 54 minutes, 31.40 seconds, edging Italy's Mario Sanzullo by 0.70 seconds.

Timothy Shuttleworth of Britain was 10.70 seconds behind Olivier for bronze.

The women's 10K race takes place Sunday, with the men's 10K on Tuesday.

Diving and synchronized swimming finals are later Saturday in Budapest.