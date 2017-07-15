Wife of Zimbabwe's Mugabe slightly injured in car accident

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has suffered minor injuries in an accident involving the presidential motorcade after the 93-year-old leader's return from a trip for medical treatment.

State broadcaster ZBC reported that Grace Mugabe was taken to a hospital on Saturday to be treated for bruises on her right ankle following a "freak car incident," and was later discharged.

State media have provided no further details on the accident, which happened after the Mugabes left the airport in Harare, the capital.

The couple had left for Singapore on July 7 in what Zimbabwean authorities described as a routine medical checkup for the president. It was Mugabe's third trip to Singapore this year.

Grace Mugabe has assumed an increasingly political role in recent years.