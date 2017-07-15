Taiwanese into women's doubles final at Wimbledon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and partner Monica Niculescu qualified for the women's doubles final at Wimbledon after battling for almost three hours at the semi-finals Friday.

Chan showed her persistence despite an injury to her shoulder, and has become the fourth Taiwanese player to enter the doubles final at Wimbledon. This is also her second time hunting the grand slam title after reaching the mixed final three years ago.

Chan has won a number of doubles titles together with her elder sister Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然). Because of the early fame of the elder sibling, Chan has always been known as "the sister of Chan Yung-jan" and was often the first one to be blamed when losing games. The younger sister decided to go separate ways at the start of the year to seek a breakthrough on individual records and playing skills. However, Chan Yung-jan was defeated at the quarter-finals, while Chan Hao-ching survives on the tougher route.

The Taiwanese-Romanian ninth seeds were forced to dig deep to defeat Japan's Makoto Ninomiya and Czech Renata Voracova 7-6(4), 4-6, 9-7 in a match that lasted two minutes short of three hours. The two will face Makarova and Vesnina, the Russian second seeds on No.1 Court on Saturday afternoon.