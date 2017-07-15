BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

CHINA-LIU XIAOBO — China has cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished. By Gillian Wong and Ng Han Guan. SENT: 730 words, photos, video. WITH: CHINA-LIU XIAOBO-THE LATEST.

INDONESIA-TELEGRAM APP — Indonesia limits access to Telegram app, readies total ban. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 250 words.

SRI LANKA-COUNTER TERRORISM — A visiting United Nations envoy says torture remains "endemic and routine" in Sri Lanka's counterterrorism methods and a number of persons being detained without trial under a harsh anti-terror law is a stain on the country's international reputation. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 480 words, photo.

AFGHANISTAN-FEMALE ROBOTICS TEAM — Allowed in by Trump, Afghan girls robotics team lands in Washington, D.C. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 700 words, photos.

IRAQ WAR VETERAN-DEPORTATION — Lawyers: U.S. seeking to deport Iraq War veteran to native South Korea. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 760 words.

