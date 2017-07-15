Lobbyist at Trump meeting says he's not with Russian intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting with Trump campaign officials last year denies that he is connected to Russian intelligence.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rinat Akhmetshin confirmed that he was part of a June 2016 sit-down with a Russian lawyer and President Donald Trump's oldest son, son-in-law and campaign chairman.

Akhmetshin's attendance and his lobbying background create a new wrinkle to a story that has hounded the White House for days. It's also added to questions about potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Akhmetshin says he served in the Soviet military for two years in the 1980s. Now a naturalized American citizen, he has lived in Washington since the early 1990s. He is well-known for his advocacy efforts.