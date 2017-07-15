BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0805

Friday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 001 030 000—4 6 2 Boston 002 100 002—5 10 0

J.Montgomery, Green (5), Warren (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Pomeranz, M.Barnes (7), Scott (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Scott 1-1. L_A.Chapman 2-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez. Boston, Ramirez.

___

Toronto 000 021 130—7 8 1 Detroit 000 010 001—2 10 1

A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (7), Biagini (8), Beliveau (9) and Martin; Verlander, Greene (6), Saupold (7), Hardy (8), Stumpf (8) and Avila. W_A.Sanchez 1-2. L_Verlander 5-7. HRs_Toronto, Pearce, Bautista. Detroit, Romine.

___

Seattle 003 010 000—4 10 1 Chicago 010 100 000—2 5 0

Paxton, Zych (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Holmberg (7), Beck (8), Jennings (9) and K.Smith. W_Paxton 8-3. L_Shields 2-2. Sv_Diaz (14). HRs_Seattle, Cano.

___

Texas 000 003 200—5 7 0 Kansas City 020 010 000—3 8 1

M.Perez, Bush (8), Claudio (9) and Chirinos; Hammel, Minor (6), Alburquerque (8), K.McCarthy (9) and S.Perez. W_M.Perez 5-6. L_Minor 5-2. Sv_Claudio (2). HRs_Texas, Beltre, Napoli. Kansas City, Escobar.

___

Minnesota 100 310 000— 5 5 1 Houston 082 000 00x—10 14 2

Berrios, P.Hughes (2), Pressly (4), Boshers (5), Hildenberger (6), Belisle (8) and Castro; Morton, Feliz (6), Devenski (6), Gregerson (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Morton 7-3. L_Berrios 8-3. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier. Houston, Gonzalez, McCann.

___

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 4 1 Oakland 002 020 10x—5 6 1

Carrasco, Logan (7), Goody (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; S.Gray, Madson (7), Doolittle (8), Casilla (9) and Maxwell. W_S.Gray 5-4. L_Carrasco 10-4. HRs_Oakland, Alonso, Davis.

___

Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1—2 4 1 Los Angeles 010 000 000 0—1 5 0

(10 innings)

Faria, Kolarek (7), Hunter (7), Boxberger (9), Colome (10) and W.Ramos; Nolasco, Parker (8), Norris (9), Bedrosian (10) and Maldonado. W_Boxberger 2-0. L_Bedrosian 2-1. Sv_Colome (26). HRs_Tampa Bay, Longoria. Los Angeles, Pujols.

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 422 000 001—9 10 0 Baltimore 001 140 020—8 10 0

M.Montgomery, Grimm (5), Strop (6), Duensing (6), Edwards (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Gausman, Bleier (4), O'Day (6), Givens (7), Britton (8), Brach (9) and Castillo. W_Uehara 3-4. L_Brach 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (17). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist, Russell, Heyward, Contreras, Schwarber. Baltimore, Castillo, Trumbo.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 202 010 000—5 9 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 7 0

G.Gonzalez, Albers (9), Grace (9) and Wieters; Adleman, Hernandez (5), Wojciechowski (6), Storen (8), Cingrani (9) and Barnhart. W_G.Gonzalez 8-4. L_Adleman 5-7. Sv_Grace (1). HRs_Washington, Harper 2.

___

Los Angeles 010 020 003—6 10 0 Miami 000 130 000—4 8 1

B.McCarthy, Stripling (5), Morrow (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Straily, Tazawa (6), Barraclough (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Fields 5-0. L_A.Ramos 2-4. Sv_Jansen (22). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 2, Seager.

___

St. Louis 200 000 000—2 6 0 Pittsburgh 001 010 003—5 12 0

Leake, Bowman (6), Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Molina; Cole, Watson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli. W_Rivero 4-2. L_Oh 1-5. HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko. Pittsburgh, Bell.

___

Colorado 100 001 000— 2 6 0 New York 026 100 32x—14 19 1

J.Gray, Rosscup (3), Dunn (5), Lyles (6), Oberg (8) and Hanigan; deGrom, Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 10-3. L_J.Gray 2-1. HRs_New York, Rivera, Conforto.

___

Arizona 000 001 110—3 10 1 Atlanta 100 001 02x—4 9 1

Walker, Barrett (7), Bradley (8) and Mathis, Herrmann; Dickey, S.Freeman (7), J.Ramirez (8), Brothers (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Brothers 1-0. L_Bradley 3-2. Sv_Johnson (20). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt. Atlanta, Freeman.

___

Philadelphia 200 022 000—6 9 2 Milwaukee 080 010 00x—9 8 2

Pivetta, Pinto (6), Garcia (7), Benoit (8) and Knapp; Davies, C.Torres (6), J.Hughes (7), Hader (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Davies 11-4. L_Pivetta 2-5. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera. Milwaukee, Arcia, Braun.

___

San Francisco 110 002 100—5 14 0 San Diego 020 100 001—4 11 1

Cueto, Gearrin (5), Kontos (6), Okert (8), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey; Richard, Maton (6), Buchter (7), Stammen (8), J.Torres (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Gearrin 3-2. L_Richard 5-9. Sv_S.Dyson (4). HRs_San Francisco, Posey.