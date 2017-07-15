BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|030
|000—4
|6
|2
|Boston
|002
|100
|002—5
|10
|0
J.Montgomery, Green (5), Warren (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Pomeranz, M.Barnes (7), Scott (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Scott 1-1. L_A.Chapman 2-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez. Boston, Ramirez.
___
|Toronto
|000
|021
|130—7
|8
|1
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001—2
|10
|1
A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (7), Biagini (8), Beliveau (9) and Martin; Verlander, Greene (6), Saupold (7), Hardy (8), Stumpf (8) and Avila. W_A.Sanchez 1-2. L_Verlander 5-7. HRs_Toronto, Pearce, Bautista. Detroit, Romine.
___
|Seattle
|003
|010
|000—4
|10
|1
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
Paxton, Zych (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Holmberg (7), Beck (8), Jennings (9) and K.Smith. W_Paxton 8-3. L_Shields 2-2. Sv_Diaz (14). HRs_Seattle, Cano.
___
|Texas
|000
|003
|200—5
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|000—3
|8
|1
M.Perez, Bush (8), Claudio (9) and Chirinos; Hammel, Minor (6), Alburquerque (8), K.McCarthy (9) and S.Perez. W_M.Perez 5-6. L_Minor 5-2. Sv_Claudio (2). HRs_Texas, Beltre, Napoli. Kansas City, Escobar.
___
|Minnesota
|100
|310
|000—
|5
|5
|1
|Houston
|082
|000
|00x—10
|14
|2
Berrios, P.Hughes (2), Pressly (4), Boshers (5), Hildenberger (6), Belisle (8) and Castro; Morton, Feliz (6), Devenski (6), Gregerson (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Morton 7-3. L_Berrios 8-3. HRs_Minnesota, Dozier. Houston, Gonzalez, McCann.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|002
|020
|10x—5
|6
|1
Carrasco, Logan (7), Goody (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; S.Gray, Madson (7), Doolittle (8), Casilla (9) and Maxwell. W_S.Gray 5-4. L_Carrasco 10-4. HRs_Oakland, Alonso, Davis.
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|0—1
|5
|0
Faria, Kolarek (7), Hunter (7), Boxberger (9), Colome (10) and W.Ramos; Nolasco, Parker (8), Norris (9), Bedrosian (10) and Maldonado. W_Boxberger 2-0. L_Bedrosian 2-1. Sv_Colome (26). HRs_Tampa Bay, Longoria. Los Angeles, Pujols.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|422
|000
|001—9
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|140
|020—8
|10
|0
M.Montgomery, Grimm (5), Strop (6), Duensing (6), Edwards (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Gausman, Bleier (4), O'Day (6), Givens (7), Britton (8), Brach (9) and Castillo. W_Uehara 3-4. L_Brach 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (17). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist, Russell, Heyward, Contreras, Schwarber. Baltimore, Castillo, Trumbo.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|202
|010
|000—5
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Albers (9), Grace (9) and Wieters; Adleman, Hernandez (5), Wojciechowski (6), Storen (8), Cingrani (9) and Barnhart. W_G.Gonzalez 8-4. L_Adleman 5-7. Sv_Grace (1). HRs_Washington, Harper 2.
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|003—6
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|130
|000—4
|8
|1
B.McCarthy, Stripling (5), Morrow (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Straily, Tazawa (6), Barraclough (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Fields 5-0. L_A.Ramos 2-4. Sv_Jansen (22). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 2, Seager.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|003—5
|12
|0
Leake, Bowman (6), Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Molina; Cole, Watson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli. W_Rivero 4-2. L_Oh 1-5. HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko. Pittsburgh, Bell.
___
|Colorado
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|026
|100
|32x—14
|19
|1
J.Gray, Rosscup (3), Dunn (5), Lyles (6), Oberg (8) and Hanigan; deGrom, Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 10-3. L_J.Gray 2-1. HRs_New York, Rivera, Conforto.
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|110—3
|10
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|001
|02x—4
|9
|1
Walker, Barrett (7), Bradley (8) and Mathis, Herrmann; Dickey, S.Freeman (7), J.Ramirez (8), Brothers (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Brothers 1-0. L_Bradley 3-2. Sv_Johnson (20). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt. Atlanta, Freeman.
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|022
|000—6
|9
|2
|Milwaukee
|080
|010
|00x—9
|8
|2
Pivetta, Pinto (6), Garcia (7), Benoit (8) and Knapp; Davies, C.Torres (6), J.Hughes (7), Hader (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Davies 11-4. L_Pivetta 2-5. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera. Milwaukee, Arcia, Braun.
___
|San Francisco
|110
|002
|100—5
|14
|0
|San Diego
|020
|100
|001—4
|11
|1
Cueto, Gearrin (5), Kontos (6), Okert (8), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey; Richard, Maton (6), Buchter (7), Stammen (8), J.Torres (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Gearrin 3-2. L_Richard 5-9. Sv_S.Dyson (4). HRs_San Francisco, Posey.