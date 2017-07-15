BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/15 13:38
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 51 39 .567
Tampa Bay 48 43 .527
New York 45 42 .517
Toronto 42 47 .472
Baltimore 42 47 .472
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 47 41 .534
Minnesota 45 44 .506
Kansas City 44 44 .500 3
Detroit 39 49 .443 8
Chicago 38 50 .432 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 29 .678
Texas 44 45 .494 16½
Los Angeles 45 48 .484 17½
Seattle 44 47 .484 17½
Oakland 40 50 .444 21

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 8

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Toronto 7, Detroit 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 5

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Sale 11-4)

Toronto (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 9-6)

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Baltimore (Miley 4-7)

Minnesota (Santana 10-6) at Houston (Musgrove 4-7)

Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-9)

Texas (Hamels 4-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-5)

Cleveland (Kluber 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0)

Tampa Bay (Cobb 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 8-7)