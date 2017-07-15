BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|51
|39
|.567
|—
|Tampa Bay
|48
|43
|.527
|3½
|New York
|45
|42
|.517
|4½
|Toronto
|42
|47
|.472
|8½
|Baltimore
|42
|47
|.472
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|41
|.534
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|44
|.506
|2½
|Kansas City
|44
|44
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|39
|49
|.443
|8
|Chicago
|38
|50
|.432
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|Texas
|44
|45
|.494
|16½
|Los Angeles
|45
|48
|.484
|17½
|Seattle
|44
|47
|.484
|17½
|Oakland
|40
|50
|.444
|21
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 8
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Toronto 7, Detroit 2
Houston 10, Minnesota 5
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 5, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Sale 11-4)
Toronto (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 9-6)
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Baltimore (Miley 4-7)
Minnesota (Santana 10-6) at Houston (Musgrove 4-7)
Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-9)
Texas (Hamels 4-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-5)
Cleveland (Kluber 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0)
Tampa Bay (Cobb 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 8-7)