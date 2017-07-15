BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0375

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .349; Ramirez, Cleveland, .331; Judge, New York, .326; Correa, Houston, .324; Gamel, Seattle, .322; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Reddick, Houston, .316; Castro, New York, .313; Garcia, Chicago, .313; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .312.

RUNS_Springer, Houston, 78; Judge, New York, 75; Altuve, Houston, 63; Correa, Houston, 63; Betts, Boston, 62; Ramirez, Cleveland, 62; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Gardner, New York, 59; Trumbo, Baltimore, 57; 2 tied at 56.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 70; Correa, Houston, 66; Judge, New York, 66; Cano, Seattle, 63; Sano, Minnesota, 62; Springer, Houston, 62; KDavis, Oakland, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Perez, Kansas City, 57.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 118; Ramirez, Cleveland, 110; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 107; Hosmer, Kansas City, 107; Springer, Houston, 105; Correa, Houston, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 103; Andrus, Texas, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 99; Judge, New York, 99.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 29; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Altuve, Houston, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 24; Schoop, Baltimore, 24; 3 tied at 23.

TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; Sanchez, Chicago, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Springer, Houston, 27; Moustakas, Kansas City, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Alonso, Oakland, 21; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 21; Correa, Houston, 20.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 25; Dyson, Seattle, 21; Andrus, Texas, 20; DeShields, Texas, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Betts, Boston, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Cain, Kansas City, 15; RDavis, Oakland, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-4; Santana, Minnesota, 10-6; Fulmer, Detroit, 9-6; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Pomeranz, Boston, 9-4; Stroman, Toronto, 9-5; 5 tied at 8.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.62; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Santana, Minnesota, 2.99; McCullers, Houston, 3.06; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.19; Stroman, Toronto, 3.29; Darvish, Texas, 3.49; Severino, New York, 3.54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.65.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 178; Archer, Tampa Bay, 147; Darvish, Texas, 125; Carrasco, Cleveland, 124; Severino, New York, 124; Kluber, Cleveland, 123; Estrada, Toronto, 110; Porcello, Boston, 109; Quintana, Chicago, 109; McCullers, Houston, 106.