BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/15 12:37
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 8 .579
Washington 11 8 .579
Atlanta 8 9 .471 2
New York 8 9 .471 2
Indiana 7 11 .389
Chicago 6 12 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 2 .875
Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
Phoenix 11 7 .611 4
Dallas 9 11 .450 7
Seattle 8 10 .444 7
San Antonio 2 16 .111 13

___

Thursday's Game

Los Angeles 87, Connecticut 77

Friday's Games

Washington 72, Indiana 58

Chicago 78, New York 68

Minnesota 88, Phoenix 71

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Seattle