BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|Phoenix
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|7
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|7
|San Antonio
|2
|16
|.111
|13
___
Los Angeles 87, Connecticut 77
|Friday's Games
Washington 72, Indiana 58
Chicago 78, New York 68
Minnesota 88, Phoenix 71
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Seattle