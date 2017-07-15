Taiwanese pilot dies after plane crashes at El Monte Airport in California

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese pilot and adventurer Jeffrey Ying was killed on Friday morning after his small plane crashed during takeoff at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte, California, United States.

The fatal crash, which occurred at around 9:30 am, was likely a result of mechanical failure, as several witnesses were cited in media reports that the engine of the home-built, single engine Pazmany PL-2 experimental aircraft featuring the ROC national emblem seemed to stop running when the plane was about 200 feet above the ground.

It reportedly made a left turn, descended and crashed nose-first into the ground.

The pilot traveling alone was later identified by El Monte police as Jeffrey Ying, a Taiwanese member of a formation flying team “Tiger Squadron.”

According to media reports, Ying started flying in 1981 and had flown more than 2,000 hours as a pilot. In July, 2010, he completed a trip around the world with his wife, Chen Xiao-ping.

No flights were affected, while the police said they are continuing to investigate what caused the deadly plane crash, reports said.