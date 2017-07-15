Undrafted Dylan Ennis drops 35 for Warriors in Vegas

Dylan Ennis went undrafted last month, but the Oregon product was the recipient of "MVP" chants from the crowd in Las Vegas on Friday. Ennis was nearly unstoppable as he scored 35 points during the Golden State Warriors' 109-100 NBA Summer League victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Being undrafted, you take it personal," Ennis told NBA TV.

Teammates waved towels at the end of the game to cool down Ennis, whose career high at Oregon was 22 points.

Ennis, who played for the Thunder in the Orlando Summer League before joining the Warriors in Las Vegas, poured in 23 points in 12 first-half minutes, including six of his eight 3-pointers. He previously had 21 points over five games in Las Vegas.

"Just don't think about it," Ennis said. "It touches your hand, you put it up and the rim looks like the ocean ... I'll probably never hear (the 'MVP' chants) again in my career."

Ennis' 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining gave the Warriors a 105-97 lead that put the game away. Bryce Alford, undrafted out of UCLA, finished with 16 points.

Jaron Johnson scored 18 for the Clippers while 2016 first-round pick Brice Johnson and Jawun Evans had 17 apiece.

Teams still alive in tournament play had Friday off. The quarterfinal round begins Saturday with Portland playing San Antonio, Miami facing Memphis, Dallas against Boston and the Lakers meeting Brooklyn.

In other action:

HAWKS 92, ROCKETS 86

Trent Lockett scored 17 points on 50 percent shooting, and the Hawks used a 34-22 fourth quarter to rally to victory. Maryland product Diamond Stone and Bryce Cotton added 12 apiece off the bench.

TIMBERWOLVES 80, WIZARDS 73

Matt Costello blocked a would-be dunk by Michael Young with 59.9 seconds remaining to seal the Timberwolves' comeback win over the Wizards. Costello, who was undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016 and played in the D-League, had a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds.

JAZZ 97, BUCKS 76

Tony Bradley scored 19 points and the Jazz easily won their first game of the Las Vegas session after four straight losses.