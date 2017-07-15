Police chief meets with Texas mom who recorded sons' arrests

DALLAS (AP) — The police chief in the Dallas suburb of Arlington has met with a woman who alleges officers offered to drop charges against her two teenage sons in exchange for cellphone video she recorded.

Latasha Nelson says the footage shows an officer needlessly pushing her older son and arresting him.

Arlington police say Chief Will Johnson met Friday with the woman and her attorney. Police say the matter remains under investigation by their internal affairs unit.

Nelson has said police illegally seized her cellphone during the July 3 incident and that two officers told her they would return it after she surrendered her video footage.

Police say the mother's initial complaint, filed Tuesday, made no reference to officers offering to drop charges. They say the cellphone was confiscated as evidence.