Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on July 15, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/07/15 09:00

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Group tour fees could increase by 30 percent due to new workweek system
@China Times: Costly infrastructure project sent to legislative committee
@Liberty Times: Four liberal Hong Kong lawmakers disqualified
@Apple Daily: Internal bickering at Chang Kung Memorial Hospital continues
@Economic Daily News: Four institutional investors buy 15 stocks
@Commercial Times: Fifteen shares favored by foreign institutional investors
