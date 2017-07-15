Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Group tour fees could increase by 30 percent due to new workweek system

@China Times: Costly infrastructure project sent to legislative committee

@Liberty Times: Four liberal Hong Kong lawmakers disqualified

@Apple Daily: Internal bickering at Chang Kung Memorial Hospital continues

@Economic Daily News: Four institutional investors buy 15 stocks

@Commercial Times: Fifteen shares favored by foreign institutional investors