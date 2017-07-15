Former pitcher Derek Lowe leads celebrity golf event

STATELINE, Nevada (AP) — Former major league pitcher Derek Lowe took the first-round lead Friday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Lowe shot a 2-under 70 and scored 25 points in the modified Stableford system for a one-point lead over former tennis player Mardy Fish in the 54-hole event. The scoring system awards points for eagles, birdies and pars and deducts points for double bogeys or worse.

"I'm just excited," Lowe said. "Going to be nervous as heck tomorrow, but it should be fun."

Fish had a 71. He eagled the par-5 18th for five points.

"There's a lot of room to improve," Fish said. "But you know, this format can turn right away with the points available for birdie and eagle."

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski was third at 23 after a 70.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and Mark Mulder, the former pitcher who is trying for an unprecedented third straight title, had 22 points. Rodgers shot 74, Mulder 72, and Smoltz 71.

NBA star Stephen Curry had a 79 and earned 13 points.

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake had four points after an 84.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley was last in the 89-player field at minus-30 points. He shot 105.

Golf Channel hosts Lisa Cornwell and Blair O'Neal topped the women in the field with 18 points, and mini-tour player Paige Spiranac had 16.