WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer is back in a Wimbledon final for the 11th time. He defeats Tomas Berdych and is on the verge of an eighth championship. In Sunday's final, he will face Marin Cilic, who unleashed 25 aces in stopping Sam Querrey in the other semifinal. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--Wimbledon-Querrey — Count him in: Sam Querrey looks toward next year's Wimbledon. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

FOIX, France — Warren Barguil delivers a stylish victory to France on Bastille Day, winning a fast and furious truncated Stage 13 in which Fabio Aru worked hard to retain his overall lead. By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--Tour de France-Taste of the Tour — Looking for a delicacy? Try sheep intestine. By Samuel Petrequin and John Leicester. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — After setting the pace in practice for the British Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas' bid for a second successive victory is hit by a five-place penalty on the grid for the Formula One race. By Rob Harris. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— With:

— CAR--F1-Force India — Force India rebrand set to remove India from F1 team's name. By Rob Harris. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-Driver Safety — Vettel tests new shield on car to protect Formula 1 drivers. By Rob Harris. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

NOTTINGHAM, England — South Africa comes through two difficult periods to reach 309-6 against England at stumps on Day 1 of the second test, suggesting the Proteas' gamble to bat first in difficult conditions may have paid off. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN

IRVINE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy is making an earlier-than-planned journey south to Royal Birkdale for next week's British Open after missing the cut by two strokes at the Scottish Open. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--Scottish Open-Harrington — Harrington reveling in new mindset ahead of Birkdale return. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 510 words, photo.

GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Shanshan Feng maintains the lead halfway through the second round of a U.S. Women's Open that gets its first visit from a sitting president. By Tom Canavan. SENT:

— With:

— US Women's Open-Trump — Trump visit a security challenge. By David Porter. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— GLF--John Deere Classic — Charles Howell III, Ollie Schniederjans up by two shots going into second round of John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0100 GMT.

OTHER STORIES:

— CAR--IndyCar-Toronto — Hinchcliffe still fine tuning heading into hometown race. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— SOC--England-Transfers — Agency: Walker joins Man City in record deal for defender. SENT: 450 words, photo.

— SOC--Spain-Transfers — Real Madrid acquires midfielder Ceballos, Barca gets Semedo. SENT: 230 words.

— GLF--Obit-Johnson — Hootie Johnson, former Augusta National chairman, dies. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photo.

