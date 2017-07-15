Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher honored as 'Legends' by Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mark Hamill says he can't believe that he has been bestowed one of Disney's highest honors and Carrie Fisher wasn't there to see it.

Hamill and Fisher were named "Disney Legends" during a ceremony Friday at the company's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. He says Fisher would have making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

The 65-year-old actor says Fisher would likely have been showing him the middle finger, just out of sight of the cameras. He says it was one of her favorite gestures.

Fisher died unexpectedly in December.

The "Star Wars" star says even on Friday morning, he hadn't wrapped his head around receiving the honor, which was also bestowed on Friday to Oprah Winfrey and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.