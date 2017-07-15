The Latest: Trump waves to crowds at women's golf tournament

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament being staged at President Donald Trump's club while he visits (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has waved at cheering crowds from a glassed-off patio in the clubhouse of his Bedminster, New Jersey, course, where the U.S. Women's Open is being held.

The Republican president acknowledged crowds near the 15th green Friday. His son Eric Trump stood by his side.

Trump waved, pointed and gave a thumbs-up, prompting squeals from a group of schoolgirls.

The crowds were asked to keep the commotion down as golfers Lexi Thompson, Brook Henderson and Stacy Lewis approached the 15th green.

Trump's visit during the weekend tournament poses a security challenge because his residence is on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day. The tournament's director says of Trump's visit: "we're ready."

___

10:30 a.m.

Some of the best golfers in the world are competing in New Jersey this weekend, and they could be partly upstaged by a guy whose best finish was to win an age-group club title.

Then again, he is the president — and it's his club.

President Donald Trump's golf course is hosting this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, and Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend there.

That poses a security challenge since Trump's residence is on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day. The tournament's director says if Trump visits, "we're ready."

Trump was in France this week to celebrate Bastille Day and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He tweeted Friday morning that he was headed to New Jersey to attend the tournament.