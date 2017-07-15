Supreme Court justice cancels visit after wife fractures hip

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has cancelled his visit to a federal judicial conference in San Francisco after his wife fractured her hip in Austria.

The Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday that Kennedy would forego his trip to the 9th Circuit courts' annual conference to be with his wife, Mary, while she recuperates. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Kennedy was teaching in Austria.

He was scheduled to speak to new U.S. citizens following a naturalization ceremony on 9th Circuit conference's opening day on Monday. Later that day, he was going to discuss civics education with the director and producer of the hit musical "Hamilton."

The 9th Circuit says Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will fill in for Kennedy at the two events.