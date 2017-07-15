The Latest: Transit boss cautiously optimistic about repairs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the first week of major track repairs at New York's Penn Station (all times local):

5 p.m.

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it's cautiously optimistic after the first week of major repairs at Penn Station, the busiest train station in the country.

MTA chairman Joseph Lhota said Friday transit officials have "been able to keep things moving across the system" after the first week of Amtrak's summer-long project to repair and replace tracks and signals.

The work has forced commuter rail lines including the MTA's Long Island Rail Road to cut back service.

Lhota says it appears riders are spreading their travel times through the rush hours. In the mornings, there are fewer riders using trains at the peak 7:30 to 8:30 time. The same is true in the evenings at the peak 5:30 to 6:30 time.

Lhota says transit officials and commuters are "getting through this together."

___

3 p.m.

So far, so good.

Amtrak is calling its first week of summer-long track work at New York's Penn Station a success.

Friday marked the fifth day of major repairs that are forcing commuter rail lines to cut back schedules at the nation's busiest train station. The work is to go through the end of August.

Amtrak chief operating officer Scot Naparstek (nah-PAR'-stek) says the first week went smoothly and work to replace tracks and switches is even a bit ahead of schedule. He commends commuters for their patience and ability to adapt to new schedules by taking earlier or later trains or other forms of transportation.

Naparstek says there were no other problems such as overhead wire failures in tunnels that would have slowed down the project this week. He calls the week "very good."