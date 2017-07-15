Guatemala orders arrest of ex-ambassador to US in graft case

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan judge has issued arrest warrants for a former ambassador to the United States and another top ex-official in connection with a wide-ranging graft investigation.

A U.N. anti-corruption commission and Guatemalan prosecutors allege that former Ambassador Julio Ligorria was linked to a scheme that involved construction contracts.

Those involved in the scheme also allegedly funneled illegal political contributions to the party of former President Otto Perez Molina.

The commission said Friday that a warrant also has been issued for former Communications Minister Alejandro Sinibaldi, who also served under Perez Molina.

Ligorria and Sinibaldi have not been arrested and it is unknown if they have retained lawyers.

Perez Molina resigned in 2015 amid revelations of a corruption and fraud network. He is in prison on trial and denies the accusations.