Blackhawks, D Erik Gustafsson agree to 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year deal with defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

The 25-year-old Gustafsson made his NHL debut in 2015 and collected 14 assists in 41 games with the Blackhawks. He also had an assist in five playoff appearances that season.

He spent last season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, finishing with five goals and 25 assists in 68 games. The Blackhawks lost a couple key defensemen this offseason, so Gustafsson could get a longer look in training camp.

The team announced the deal on Friday.

