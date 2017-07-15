Venus Williams, 37, seeks 6th Wimbledon title vs Muguruza

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

It's been 17 years since Venus Williams won Wimbledon for her first Grand Slam title. All that time later, she will be aiming for her sixth championship at the All England Club and eighth major trophy overall when she faces Garbine Muguruza of Spain in Saturday's final. Williams is 37 and would be the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era. As it is, she is the oldest finalist at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova was the 1994 runner-up at age 39. Muguruza, meanwhile, is 23 and owns one major championship, from the 2016 French Open. This will be her second Wimbledon final; she lost to Williams' younger sister, Serena, in 2015.

SATURDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 70 degrees (21 Celsius).

FRIDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Men's semifinals: No. 3 Roger Federer beat No. 11 Tomas Berdych 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. No. 7 Marin Cilic beat No. 24 Sam Querrey 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

SUNDAY'S MEN'S FINAL

Federer vs. Cilic.

Federer is bidding for his record eighth men's singles championship at the All England Club; Cilic for his first.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 — Number of Wimbledon finals Federer has reached. No other man has been to more than seven.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I mean, I don't see anything that would indicate, really, Roger is getting older or anything like that." — Berdych on Federer, who turns 36 on Aug. 8, and would be the oldest Wimbledon men's champion in the Open era.

