Guns, churches and immigrants: What's in that spending bill?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel has taken steps to help young immigrants, allow robust politicking from the pulpit and prevent doctors in the District of Columbia from helping terminally ill people commit suicide.

The House Appropriations Committee passed a $20 billion spending bill Thursday to fund numerous federal agencies. Quietly tucked inside were provisions that have little to do with funding the federal government.

Some are controversial while others are bipartisan. Many will be discarded when Republicans and Democrats negotiate a final spending package this fall. Some will survive.

One provision would allow some young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally to apply for jobs with the federal government. Another would boost programs aimed at reducing gun violence.