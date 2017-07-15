New York museum recreates scene of Nazi war criminal's trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York museum is recreating the Jerusalem court where Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was tried in 1961 for engineering the deaths of millions of Jews.

Manhattan's Museum of Jewish Heritage features the actual bulletproof glass booth where he sat during the proceedings, which ended with him convicted and sentenced to death.

The museum also uses original video footage of survivors who testified against the SS lieutenant-colonel to make visitors feel like they're spectators.

The exhibit titled "Operation Finale" was created by Avner Avraham, a former agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service that tracked Eichmann for years and captured him in Argentina on a mission that unfolds like a cloak-and-dagger mystery.