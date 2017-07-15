New York museum recreates scene of Nazi war criminal's trial

The bulletproof glass booth in which Adolf Eichmann testified during his trial in Jerusalem District Court is displayed in the "Operation Finale: The
Avner Avraham, former Israeli Mossad agent and curator of "Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann," describes the exhibit at the Muse
The 1960 forensic crime lab file comparing photos of Adolf Eichmann in World War II and as Ricardo Klement in Argentina, are displayed in the "Operati
Avner Avraham, former Israeli Mossad agent and curator of "Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann," stands among silhouette cutouts o
Original negatives, the first photos of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in 1960, and the Leica 35mm camera that was used, are displayed in the "Operation
The taped goggles used to obscure Adolf Eichmann during his captivity in Argentina and on his flight to Israel, are displayed in the "Operation Finale
The original suitcase containing a kit for making license plates in Argentina, during the capture of Adolf Eichmann, is displayed in the "Operation Fi
Adolf Eichmann's SS file, obtained by the Israeli Mossad in 1960, is displayed in the "Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann" exhibi
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York museum is recreating the Jerusalem court where Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was tried in 1961 for engineering the deaths of millions of Jews.
Manhattan's Museum of Jewish Heritage features the actual bulletproof glass booth where he sat during the proceedings, which ended with him convicted and sentenced to death.
The museum also uses original video footage of survivors who testified against the SS lieutenant-colonel to make visitors feel like they're spectators.
The exhibit titled "Operation Finale" was created by Avner Avraham, a former agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service that tracked Eichmann for years and captured him in Argentina on a mission that unfolds like a cloak-and-dagger mystery.