Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results on Friday at Wimbledon:

Singles Men Semifinals

Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. Sam Querrey (24), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Tomas Berdych (11), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles Women Semifinals

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke (12), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Monica Niculescu (9), Romania, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 9-7.

Mixed Semifinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Junior Singles Boys Quarterfinals

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Wu Yibing (2), China, 6-2, 6-4.

Axel Geller, Argentina, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Patrick Kypson, United States, def. Michael Vrbensky, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Corentin Moutet (1), France, def. Jurij Rodionov (11), Austria, 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals

Claire Liu (3), United States, def. Sofya Lansere, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Ann Li, United States, def. Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Junior Doubles Boys Quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda, United States, and Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, def. Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu, Japan, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Blake Ellis, Australia, and Matteo Martineau, France, def. Andrew Fenty, United States, and Yshai Oliel, Israel, 6-3, 6-2.

Axel Geller, Argentina, and Hsu Yu Hsiou (2), Taiwan, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, and Ryan Nijboer, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, and Michael Vrbensky (3), Czech Republic, def. Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, and Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Girls Quarterfinals

Catherine McNally and Whitney Osuigwe (4), United States, def. Violet Apisah, Papua New Guinea, and Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen, Norway, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Maria Jose Portillo, Mexico, and Sofia Sewing, United States, def. Taylor Johnson and Claire Liu (2), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, and Daniela Vismane, Latvia, 6-1, 6-2.

Carson Branstine, Canada, and Marta Kostyuk (1), Ukraine, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, and Ellie Douglas (8), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Wheelchair Singles Men Semifinals

Stefan Olsson, Sweden, def. Shingo Kunieda, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Gustavo Fernandez (2), Argentina, def. Alfie Hewett, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women Semifinals

Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, def. Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Diede de Groot, Netherlands, def. Aniek van Koot, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-2.

Wheelchair Doubles Men First Round

Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer (1), France, def. Stefan Olsson, Sweden, and Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Shingo Kunieda, Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Women First Round

Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot (2), Netherlands, def. Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, and Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Yui Kamiji, Japan, and Jordanne Whiley, Britain, def. Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.