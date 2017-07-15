New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|131.70
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|131.20
|134.05
|131.10
|133.70
|Up
|2.50
|Dec
|134.70
|137.65
|134.65
|137.30
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|138.15
|140.95
|138.10
|140.75
|Up
|2.50
|May
|140.35
|143.15
|140.30
|142.95
|Up
|2.50
|Jul
|142.55
|145.30
|142.50
|145.15
|Up
|2.50
|Sep
|145.60
|147.40
|145.60
|147.20
|Up
|2.45
|Dec
|147.00
|150.15
|147.00
|150.05
|Up
|2.40
|Mar
|152.45
|152.80
|152.25
|152.80
|Up
|2.35
|May
|154.35
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|155.75
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|156.95
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|158.50
|Up
|2.40
|Mar
|160.05
|Up
|2.40
|May
|161.05
|Up
|2.40