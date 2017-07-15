  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/15 03:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 131.70 Up 2.35
Sep 131.20 134.05 131.10 133.70 Up 2.50
Dec 134.70 137.65 134.65 137.30 Up 2.50
Mar 138.15 140.95 138.10 140.75 Up 2.50
May 140.35 143.15 140.30 142.95 Up 2.50
Jul 142.55 145.30 142.50 145.15 Up 2.50
Sep 145.60 147.40 145.60 147.20 Up 2.45
Dec 147.00 150.15 147.00 150.05 Up 2.40
Mar 152.45 152.80 152.25 152.80 Up 2.35
May 154.35 Up 2.35
Jul 155.75 Up 2.35
Sep 156.95 Up 2.35
Dec 158.50 Up 2.40
Mar 160.05 Up 2.40
May 161.05 Up 2.40