Liberation from militants leaves devastation in Mosul

In this July 11, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind destroyed buildings in the west side of Mosul, Iraq. The 9-month fight to defeat the Islamic State gr
In this July 4, 2017 photo, Iraqi civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants through the rubble of destroyed houses in t
In this July 11, 2017 photo, destroyed buildings are framed by the window of a damaged hotel on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-backed force
In this July 13, 2017 photo, Samaher Saddam cleans the entrance of her damaged house in the west side of Mosul, Iraq. The 9-month fight to defeat the
In this July 11, 2017 photo, a soldier carries supplies through a damaged neighborhood as the sun sets on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. In only three
In this July 13, 2017 photo, members of the Salih Ahmed family stand on the roof of their partially damaged house in the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Ira
In this July 11, 2017 photo, damaged buildings are lit by the setting sun on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-backed forces succeeded in wres
In this July 13, 2017 photo, Ali Mahdi, 9, poses for a photo while playing on his damaged street on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-backed f
In this July 4, 2017 photo, the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque sits as smoke from explosions billow from the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-back
In this July 4, 2017 photo, fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque during fights between Iraqi security forces and Islam
In this July 13, 2017 photo, Saddam Salih Ahmed, who was injured when his house was hit by an explosion, sits on his damaged street on the west side o
In this July 11, 2017 photo, people walk through a damaged neighborhood as the sun sets on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-backed forces suc
In this July 9, 2017 photo, destroyed buildings sit on the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq’s U.S.-backed forces succeeded in wresting Mosul from the Isl
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Three weeks of artillery and airstrikes damaged or destroyed nearly a third of Mosul's Old City, according to a U.N. survey, a sign of the ferocity of the fight to uproot the Islamic State group from the Iraqi city.
Iraq's prime minister this week declared victory in Mosul. But nearly nine months of warfare destroyed large swaths of the city, particularly in western Mosul. Without a swift campaign to rebuild, aid and rights groups warn the current humanitarian crisis will balloon and resentment will likely give way to extremism, undermining the victory.
The survey of satellite imagery by U.N. Habitat found that more than 5,000 of the approximately 16,000 residential buildings in the historic Old City were damaged or destroyed between June 16 and July 8.