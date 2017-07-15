Iowa museum opens new Korean War exhibit

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa museum has opened a new Korean War exhibit that honors the state's veterans.

The Grout Museum District in Waterloo opened "The Cold War Ablaze: Iowans in the Korean War" exhibit on Friday, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2taw6jX ) reported.

The exhibit includes some historic background on the war, but focuses more on the individual experiences of Iowa's soldiers, sailors, Marines and Air Force personnel.

Paul Reuter served on the destroyer USS Robinson. Reuter was on the committee of Korean War veterans who helped with the exhibit.

"It's information for the general public, to realize what people went through," he said. "I went through it, was able to do my part for the country. And it brings back memories."

Eddie Cahill served on the USS Montrose, an attack transport troop carrier. He said the exhibit is "wonderful."

"When we came home it was a forgotten war," he said. "It really brings it to life."

The display includes a large map of Korea that's surrounded by a timeline of the war with the military dog tags of the state's nearly 570 veterans killed placed in order of the time they fell.

"We're hoping people can point out where they were serving," said Erin Dawson, Grout exhibits curator.

The museum is also looking for photographs of all the Iowa veterans killed in the war for a "Faces of the Fallen" exhibit, said Christopher Shackelford, historical content and program developer. The museum has photos of nearly 400 soldiers.

Dawson said many of the items featured in the exhibit, including military uniforms and weapons, have been donated or loaned by Iowa's veterans.

