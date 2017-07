LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon show court schedule on Saturday:

Centre Court Play begins at 1300 GMT

Women's final: Garbine Muguruza, Spain, vs. Venus Williams, United States

Men's doubles final: Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, vs. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia

Women's doubles final: Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, vs. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, Russia