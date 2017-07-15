The Latest: Pence pushes health care bill to US governors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on the National Governors Association meeting in Rhode Island (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has told governors of more than two dozen states that President Donald Trump believes the revised health care bill before the U.S. Senate is the "right bill at the right time to begin the end of Obamacare."

Pence spoke Friday at a National Governors Association meeting in Rhode Island. He says he and Trump look forward to the Senate taking up the bill as soon as next week. He urged governors to support it.

Several Democratic governors said earlier Friday that they oppose the bill. Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval also said he's told Pence he's concerned about the bill's cuts to Medicaid.

Pence is introducing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and says the Trump administration is looking forward to renegotiating NAFTA in a way that will equally benefit the U.S. and Canada.

___

11 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will address U.S. governors in Rhode Island, and some of them say they'll be looking to speak with him about the latest Republican health care overhaul.

Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to speak at the National Governors Association meeting in Providence on Friday.

Some Democratic governors publicly criticized the revised health care bill, which was released Thursday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says Republicans in Congress are "still trying to put lipstick on a pig, but guess what? It's still a pig."

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she plans to voice strong opposition to Pence.

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he's already told Pence he's concerned about protecting people newly eligible for Medicaid. He plans to reiterate those concerns.