Mental exam ordered for recruiting office bombing suspect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2tTNoyV ) that U.S. Magistrate Frank McCarthy ordered the evaluation Friday for 28-year-old Benjamin Roden after defense attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defense.

Noting his recent apparent mental decline, McCarthy says Roden may be suffering from a mental health issue that has rendered him incompetent to prepare for trial.

Roden is accused of setting off a pipe bomb late Monday outside an unoccupied Air Force recruiting office in suburban Tulsa.

Roden is described in court records as a disgruntled U.S. veteran who "hated the military."