UN rapporteur flays continued rights violations in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A visiting United Nations rapporteur says that torture remains "endemic and routine" in Sri Lanka's counter terrorism methods and a number of persons being detained without trial under a harsh anti-terror law is a stain on the country's international reputation.

Ben Emmerson U.N. special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism said at the end of a five-day visit to Sri Lanka on Friday that he is concerned that even those arrested as recently as late last year have been subjected to torture, despite a new government promising to end such practices.

He says that the fulfillment off the Sri Lankan government's commitments to the U.N human rights council in 2015 on post-civil war accountability and reconciliation has virtually ground to a halt.