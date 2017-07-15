The Latest: 2 men charged in killings of 4 missing men

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the killings of four Pennsylvania men (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.

DiNardo's lawyer admitted Thursday his client's role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

All four victims are believed buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo's family.

DiNardo's lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men's remains.

Sean Kratz's mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

___

1:30 a.m.

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case against 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo.

The details were provided after one of DiNardo's lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to killing the men and had told investigators where their bodies were. The lawyer says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office had no response to the lawyer's comments Thursday night. Authorities are expected to release additional information Friday morning.