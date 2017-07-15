Top House Republican says budget plan to move ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican leader says the House is moving ahead with the party's long-overdue budget blueprint, even as divisions between moderates and conservatives over cutting programs like food stamps threaten passage of the measure.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that the Budget Committee will vote next week on the plan, which would spend far more money next year than President Donald Trump's proposal. Passing the measure through the House and Senate is a prerequisite to the Republican drive this fall to overhaul the tax code.

Earlier divisions between the GOP's defense hawks and the party's tough-on-spending wing have been resolved, but tea party forces and Republican moderates remain at odds.