Kenseth has no regrets over end of the ride with Joe Gibbs

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Matt Kenseth says he has no hard feelings toward Joe Gibbs Racing after he was dumped by the team this week and has no concerns about his future, even though he has yet to land a job for 2018.

The 45-year-old Kenseth has won 16 races over five seasons with JGR and NASCAR's oldest full-time driver was let go in his contract year. Erik Jones will take Kenseth's spot in the No. 20 Toyota. The 21-year-old Jones is on a one-year loaner contract to Gibbs' sister team Furniture Row Racing, and Gibbs had to put Jones somewhere in 2018.

Kenseth says he is glad the decision is finally out in the open. He says it was a business decision and he is not bitter toward JGR.

Kenseth is the veteran at Gibbs, which has 2015 champion Kyle Busch, Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez.

Kenseth has no timetable for a decision but there are few options. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports will be open once he retires at the end of the season.

