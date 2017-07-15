New TV network to focus on Olympics making debut on Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — While too early for a torch lighting, a new Olympic-themed television network makes its debut Saturday morning.

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is designed to highlight Olympic sports and athletes and will begin airing in some 35 million American homes Saturday at 6 a.m. EDT.

NBC's Mike Tirico kicks it off with a programming preview that will be repeated throughout the weekend for those sleeping in.

It's a perilous time in the industry to start a new network. But NBC News is sharing costs and creative control with the International Olympic Committee and the United States Olympic Committee.

Early programming includes world championships in track & field and swimming, along with a look-back at the 1992 basketball "Dream Team."