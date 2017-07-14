GOP lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday that 29-year-old Republican Rep. Eric Schleien has been charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Conway says the Portsmouth Police Department conducted the investigation.

Messages were left for Schleien and his lawyer.

Schleien is serving his second term in the New Hampshire House. He represents Hudson and Pelham.

Republican House Speaker Shawn Jasper called the accusations disturbing but said there shouldn't be a rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded and Schleien has had his day in court.