Aid groups wary of proposed Italian rules on migrant rescues

By  Associated Press
2017/07/14 23:00

Migrants wait to disembark from the NGO (Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being rescued at sea, at Salerno'

A migrant sweeps the floor as he waits to disembark from the NGO (Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being re

A migrant looks at an Italian police officer, left, speaking to an unidentified man wearing as shirt of the NGO (Non-government organization) Medecins

Migrants disembark from the NGO (Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being rescued at sea, at Salerno's harbor

ROME (AP) — Humanitarian organizations that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are voicing concern at a proposed set of rules to govern their operations that Italy has drafted amid accusations that some agencies are complicit with the Libyan-based traffickers.

Rescue boats could be refused port in Italy if they don't sign onto the proposed code of conduct, which the Italian government is to present to the nongovernmental organizations in the coming days.

Michele Trainiti, search and rescue coordinator of Doctors Without Borders, told The Associated Press on Friday that the draft rules seem to violate the aid groups' independence and neutrality and could hamper their ability to rescue migrants.

Under the proposed rules, boats would be barred from entering Libyan waters to rescue migrants, except in cases of imminent emergency.