Western powers urge Kosovo to create new government

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western powers have urged Kosovo's newly elected lawmakers to move ahead in forming a government, more than a month after the election.

A statement Friday from the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said new parliamentarians "are responsible for the formation of a new government."

The biggest grouping — ethnic Albanian former leaders from Kosovo's war of independence against Serbian troops in 1998-1999 — holds only 39 seats in the 120-seat parliament and cannot create the new Cabinet on its own.

Ramush Haradinaj, a former commander of the independence fighters, is the group's nominee as prime minister. He either needs to create a coalition with another grouping or persuade individual lawmakers to support him.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.