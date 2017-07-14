Pop star, promoter, prosecutor: The cast of Trump Jr. email

MOSCOW (AP) — A billionaire real estate mogul, his pop singer son and a music promoter. A property lawyer and Russia's prosecutor general.

These unlikely figures populate the emails to and from Donald Trump Jr. as his father's presidential campaign sought potentially damaging information in June 2016 from Russia about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

In the emails, sent shortly after Donald Trump secured the GOP nomination, music publicist Rob Goldstone wrote to connect the younger Trump to Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The emails show Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based real developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Trump.

Goldstone also said a Russian prosecutor — believed to be Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika — offered to give information on Clinton to the campaign.