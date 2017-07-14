  1. Home
Arrest made in slaying of 11-year-old girl reported missing

By  Associated Press
2017/07/14 22:21

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl who had been reported missing.

The Monmouth County prosecutor has charged Andreas Erazo with murder in the death of Abbiegail Smith. Erazo is expected to make a court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Abbie's body was found Thursday morning near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg.

She was last seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing by her mother about an hour later.

The prosecutor had described it as an "isolated crime."

No other information is available.