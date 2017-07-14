Large police contingent expected at slain trooper's funeral

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Several thousand law enforcement officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend this weekend's funeral for a New York state trooper killed in the line of duty.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports (http://bit.ly/2uZwkrE ) that state police officials expect 3,000 to 5,000 officers to attend Saturday's services for Trooper Joel Davis. The 36-year-old was fatally shot Sunday night while responding to reports of gunfire on a couple's property in the town of Theresa.

Police say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot his 27-year-old wife before shooting Davis.

Walters, who served two combat tours in Afghanistan, has been charged with two counts of murder.

The funeral service will be held at the Magrath Sports Complex at Fort Drum, home of the Army's 10th Mountain Division.

Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com