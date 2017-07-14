|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
p-Clinched Promotion
pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff
|Friday, Aug. 11
Arsenal vs. Leicester 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 12
Watford vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Southampton vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Manchester City 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 13
Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1230 GMT
Manchester United vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Queens Park Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 4
Sunderland vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 5
Queens Park Rangers vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Hull 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 5
Peterborough vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Chesterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 5
Carlisle vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT