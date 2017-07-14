WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer tries to move closer to what would be a record eighth Wimbledon title, facing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych in the semifinals. Friday's other matchup is 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic against 24th-seeded Sam Querrey, who upset Andy Murray to become the first American man in a Grand Slam semifinal since 2009. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Play starts at 8 a.m. ET (1200 GMT). UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-KEEPERS OF THE GRASS

LONDON — At 7:30 a.m. each day of the Wimbledon fortnight, hours before competition begins, the keepers of the grass gather to meticulously prepare the tournament's hallowed courts for play. Dozens of people spreads out around the All England Club grounds to mow, paint and mop — yes, with a sponge mop and a pail of water. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-WOMEN. A lookahead to the women's final between five-time champion Venus Williams and 2015 runner-up Garbine Muguruza. By Chris Lehourites. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 400 words by 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT).

— Sidebars on merits.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

FOIX, France — The Tour de France's 13th stage promises fireworks as France celebrates its July 14 national holiday, with riders expecting to scale and descend three peaks in under three hours in the Pyrenees. Italian Fabio Aru faces a major battle to keep his slender overall lead. By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR. A gastronomic, sporting and cultural guide to Stage 13. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TIME PENALTIES. Cycling?s governing body overturns the decision to give Rigoberto Uran, George Bennett and Serge Pauwels time penalties. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Valtteri Bottas follows up his victory last weekend in Austria by going fastest in first practice for the British Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas will look to keep that form going into the day's second practice. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

— CAR--F1-DRIVER SAFETY. Sebastian Vettel drives behind a transparent screen in first practice for the British Grand Prix as the Formula One championship leader trials a new device intended to provide greater head protection. SENT: 150 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

NOTTINGHAM, England — South Africa battle to 56-1 in the opening session of the second test against England after opting to bat in difficult conditions. SENT: 180 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN

IRVINE, Scotland — Padraig Harrington shoots a 4-under 68 to lead the Scottish Open by three strokes on 9 under midway through the second round. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 140 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-DRAW

NYON, Switzerland — Four-time European champion Ajax plays away first at French side Nice in the Champions League third qualifying round. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE-DRAW

NYON, Switzerland — AC Milan will end a three-year absence from UEFA competitions playing in Romania against CSU Craiova in the Europa League third qualifying round. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--ITALY TRANSFERS

MILAN — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is mobbed by fans as he arrives to complete a transfer from Juventus to rival AC Milan that could signal a shift in power in Serie A. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-TRANSFERS

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona reaches an agreement with Benfica to sign Portugal's Nelson Semedo from Benfica, pending a medical exam of the 23-year-old right back. SENT: 100 words.

GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY — Shanshan Feng has her best round in the U.S. Women's Open, taking the first-round lead as afternoon rain and lightning force officials to suspend play for more than two hours. They return early Friday to complete the round. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN-WIE. Michelle Wie's neck issue flares up again late in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 250 words, photos.

GLF--JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

SILVIS, Illinois — Charles Howell III and Ollie Schniederjans each shoot 8-under 63s on to share the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

Dunedin-based Highlanders take their place among Super Rugby's quarterfinalists with an emphatic 40-17 win over the Queensland Reds. SENT: 270 words.

— BOX--MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR. Floyd Mayweather Jr. tosses $1 bills in Conor McGregor's face, while McGregor waves Jay Z's new CD at him. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN. An era of dominance in the majors ended the last time the British Open was at Royal Birkdale. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,131 words, photos.

— SOC--CAS-FIFA OFFICIAL. The Court of Arbitration for Sport clears former 2018-2022 World Cup bids inspector Harold Mayne-Nicholls to return to football duty. SENT: 140 words.

— FBN--RAIDERS MOVE-VEGAS STADIUM. Police called after job seekers flood a board meeting for the new Oakland Raiders stadium in Las Vegas. By Regina Garcia Cano. SENT: 480 words.

— BBA--INDIANS-FRANCONA RETURNS. Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona rejoins his team after a minor procedure for an irregular heartbeat. By Michael Wagaman. SENT: 500 words.

