Iranian researcher: Political past not related to US work

BOSTON (AP) — An Iranian researcher denied entry to the United States without explanation says he was given no indication his political activity or prior involvement in a volunteer paramilitary militia were reasons for the denial.

Mohsen Dehnavi was detained at Boston's airport with his wife and three children upon arrival Monday. They were sent back to Iran the following day. He was supposed to conduct cancer research at Boston Children's Hospital.

Dehnavi was involved with the militia linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard at an Iranian university in 2007. He says his "previous, publicly known" involvement with the militia and his political views have "no relation to the post-doc appointment."

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has not said why the family was turned back.